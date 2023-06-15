Woman charged after striking employee with firearm at Alton business, charges say

Lashelle J. Barrett is charged with multiple crimes after allegedly striking an employee of an Alton business with a firearm.

ALTON, Ill. — A 29-year-old woman is charged with multiple crimes after allegedly striking an employee of an Alton business with a firearm.

Lashelle J. Barrett was charged by the Madison County State's Attorney with one count of aggravated battery, unlawful use of weapons, child endangerment and three counts of aggravated assault.

The charges allege that on June 6, Barrett entered a Rent-A-Center located on Homer Adams Parkway in Alton and threatened multiple employees by displaying a firearm in a threatening manner, a press release said.

Alton police said she confronted a relative who was employed at the business, despite an active protection order prohibiting contact with them and from being at that location.

The charges also allege that she struck one employee in the head with the firearm and left an infant in the vehicle outside of the store, the release said.

Police said that a second Rent-A-Center employee discharged a firearm that struck Barrett after the verbal altercation became physical. After being struck, police said she left the business in her car before calling 911.

The State's Attorney's Office declined to issue charges against the employee as their actions were not in violation of applicable Illinois criminal laws, the release said.

Barrett's bail was set at $90,000. The release said she is in custody in Missouri for a separate case.