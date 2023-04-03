Woman charged in child's fentanyl death while on bond in another child endangerment case

Mary Curtis, 30, was charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman was charged after a one-year-old child's fentanyl death. Investigators say she was involved in two other child drug overdose cases.

Mary Curtis, 30, was charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child on Thursday. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

According to the probable cause statement, Curtis was responsible for watching 17-month-old Brailey Stevenson on March 20. A second child witnessed Stevenson fall asleep on the floor while in Curtis' care.

Curtis later took Stevenson to another caretaker's home where they then called the police due to concerns for her. She was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

A toxicology report found that Stevenson had fentanyl and xylazine in her system, according to the probable cause statement.

A police investigation found that Stevenson appeared normal before being in Curtis' care and found that she was already unconscious when Curtis brought her to the other caretaker's home.

Curtis was out on bond from St. Louis City for one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of the child resulting in death when the March 20 incident happened.

The 30-year-old has also been involved in two other child drug overdose cases, which resulted in deaths, according to a press release. She also has pending felony cases for resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance in St. Louis County and has been involved in several Children's Division Investigations.