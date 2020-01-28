ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County woman is facing charges after investigators said she tried to frame someone else with photos of child pornography.

Prosecutors charged Julie Hayes, 48, with sexual exploitation of a minor and first-degree harassment.

According to court documents, Hayes brought out sexually explicit photos of a 4-year-old girl during a custody hearing and tried to say the photos belonged to the man with whom she was involved in the custody dispute. Police said she knew the photos didn’t belong to him and the whole incident caused him emotional distress.

Police believe Hayes took the child pornography photos about three or four years prior to the custody hearing.

