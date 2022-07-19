Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing to appear in court Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Jimissa Rivers, 30, is set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.
Since then, DePaul and SSM officials have installed a metal detector in the emergency room. It’s something hospital staff said they’ve been pushing for years. DePaul is now one of six St. Louis area hospital with a metal detector in the emergency room.
SSM officials also said an armed security guard will be stationed in the emergency room at all times. A spokesperson said the metal detector will be replaced by a more advanced weapon-detection system at a later time. SSM officials said four of their St. Louis hospitals now have metal detectors installed in the emergency rooms.
Healthcare workers told 5 On Your Side they plan to attend Rivers’ bond reduction hearing. They want her bond to remain in place, and they plan to unite for safety with other healthcare workers from BJC and Mercy.