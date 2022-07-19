Woman charged in DePaul Hospital stabbing to appear in court Tuesday

Since two staff members were stabbed last week, SSM officials have installed a metal detector inside the emergency room.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The woman charged with stabbing two staff members inside DePaul Hospital last week is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Jimissa Rivers, 30, is set for a bond reduction hearing. Her bond was set at $2 million after she was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. A nurse and paramedic were seriously wounded in that attack.

Since then, DePaul and SSM officials have installed a metal detector in the emergency room. It’s something hospital staff said they’ve been pushing for years. DePaul is now one of six St. Louis area hospital with a metal detector in the emergency room.

SSM officials also said an armed security guard will be stationed in the emergency room at all times. A spokesperson said the metal detector will be replaced by a more advanced weapon-detection system at a later time. SSM officials said four of their St. Louis hospitals now have metal detectors installed in the emergency rooms.