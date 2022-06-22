Woman charged with evidence tampering in disappearance of Ste. Genevieve Co. woman

Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged with a crime Wednesday in connection with the disappearance of a Ste. Genevieve County woman last month.

Teresa Baumgartner was charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony investigation in connection with the death of 20-year-old Jessi Wilfong. Wilfong was reported missing on May 25 and her body was found buried inside a barn structure on June 18.

KFVS-TV in Cape Giradeau reported that the Fredericktown Police Department said they were contacted by Wilfong’s mother on May 24.

They say Wilfong was at a home in Fredericktown on Thursday, May 19 and was picked up at the home by her uncle.

According to court documents, Baumgartner is in a relationship with Wilfong’s uncle and traveled with him to pick up Wilfong and bring her back to their home in Millersville.

Following Wilfong’s disappearance, Baumgartner was interviewed and reportedly told investigators that she, Wilfong and Wilfong’s uncle had spent the night of May 19 “sitting around a bonfire at her residence drinking and talking.”

According to court documents, at one point Wilfong asked to be taken back to Fredericktown, but they refused. They state Baumgartner said Wilfong must have left her home after she went to sleep.

Baumgartner never reported Wilfong missing. Wilfong's mother reported her missing five days later.

During their investigation, police determined foul play was involved in the disappearance.

An autopsy performed on Wilfong's body determined her cause of death was homicide.

Police say they expect additional charges against one or more people in the case.