Belleville woman charged in fatal motorcycle crash

"This is a message to people who consider getting behind the wheel while intoxicated, that there will be consequences"

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman has been charged in a fatal motorcycle crash that happened over Labor Day weekend in Alton.

On Sept. 7, the Alton Police Department was called to the parking lot of Abbot Machine Co. at 700 West Broadway for a report of a car hitting a motorcycle.

Erin Arras was driving the car while under the influence of alcohol when she hit the motorcycle, according to a press release.

The victim, Natasha Dillinger, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries on Wednesday. The driver of the motorcycle was also injured but the driver’s condition has not been released.

“Today we are sad to report the loss of a 27-year-old woman who had a full life ahead of her. This is yet another example of the continued action needed to bring attention to motorcyclists and invoke harsher penalties for those who choose to drive intoxicated. My thoughts and prayers go to the loved ones of Ms. Dillinger,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe said.

Arras was charged with aggravated driving under the influence causing death. She also has a previous DUI in St. Clair County from 2010.

Arras is being held at the Alton Police Department and is awaiting transfer to Madison Country Jail. Her bond was set at $500,000.