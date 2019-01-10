ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in connection to a robbery and assault that happened at a West County store.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued charges on 31-year-old Debbie Penn for one count of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, stealing and fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to Menards at 14161 Manchester Road for an armed robbery on Sept. 25. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman with a head wound. She was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

According to the probable cause statement, Penn’s children were seen exiting Menards with a cart full of merchandise and then loading them into her car. She was approached by a woman and man as she got into her car. The man took a picture of her car and she snatched his phone away. The woman, who is an employee at Menards, stood in front of her car to prevent her from leaving. Penn drove straight into the woman. The woman landed on top of Penn’s car as she drove away at a high rate of speed and landed on the ground, causing her to hit her head. The woman suffered multiple skull fractures and a brain bleed.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are conducting the investigation.

Penn is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

