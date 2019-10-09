ST. LOUIS — A woman is facing charges after police said she fled from them and caused a crash that seriously injured a St. Louis University student in St. Louis on Thursday.

Aldina Sakanovic, 21, was charged with second-degree assault, leaving the scene of a crash, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Thursday night crash.

Police said they spotted a stolen Nissan Pathfinder driving north on Grand Boulevard near Park Avenue at around 8 p.m. Thursday. When they tried to pull the car over, police said Sakanovic sped off.

Police said they chased after her with emergency lights on, but she continued to speed away.

Officers said they ended their chase but followed the car's path. When they reached the intersection of S. Grand Boulevard and Laclede Avenue, they found a victim who had been struck by the car. They said Sakanovic fled the scene before they arrived.

A GoFundMe page that was set up by the family of SLU student Stephanie Grant said she was the victim in the crash. The post said she faces multiple surgeries, with a broken eye socket, broken nose, broken leg and a fracture in her spine.

On Tuesday, Sakanovic was charged. She is in custody and was not given bond.

