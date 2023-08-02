Woman charged after racist tirade, harassment against St. Louis family goes viral

The woman caught on a Ring doorbell video terrorizing a south St. Louis family and damaging their property is now facing several charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The woman caught on a Ring doorbell video terrorizing a south St. Louis family and damaging their property is now facing charges.

"That's the first mugshot that I've seen of her in the whole year. I don't want to see her," said Fatima Suarez, whose family lives in the home.

Suarez says for more than a year, Judy Kline—a complete stranger—terrorized her family at their home.

"I get to see her now clearly, and she looks like a depressed person," Suarez said.

Suarez said several Ring doorbell videos show Kline threatened her family, repeatedly banged on her mom and dad's front door with a hammer, stole their mail, and shouted racist and offensive remarks.

Suarez told police Kline harassed her family five times.

"My mom and dad don't feel comfortable ... opening the windows and the curtains. My little sister (said) she already knows what we mean by the crazy lady. The one that broke into the house," she said.

Police said they applied for a burglary charge against Kline last January, but add prosecutors refused to file charges. However, a spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner said that's "not accurate."

More than a year after the family first reported the incidents, prosecutors charged Kline with burglary, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon.

The videos have since gone viral.

"I just really hope they're not just saying this because it went viral. I want to see action," Suarez said.

And while police say Kline is not in custody, Suarez said an attorney in the circuit attorney's office told her she is receiving psychiatric treatment at a St. Louis hospital.