18-year-old woman charged with murder in shooting of man at Illinois restaurant

O'FALLON, Ill. — An 18-year-old was charged with murder after police said she shot and killed a man that was working at an O'Fallon, Illinois, restaurant Sunday night.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, Nautica Young, a Cahokia Heights resident, was charged with first-degree murder for her involvement in the shooting death of Ivan Marshall.

O'Fallon police said the department received a call for a shooting at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Bella Milano, located in the 400 block of Regency Park.

At the scene, police said they found 20-year-old Ivan Marshall who had been shot. Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

On Monday afternoon, Bella Milano confirmed through a Facebook post that Marshall was an employee of the Italian restaurant.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling after the events of last night. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our Bella Milano family member Ivan. Our condolences and support are with his friends, family, and coworkers during this difficult time," the post said.

Police said they were looking for a vehicle believed to be driven by a suspect in the shooting. The vehicle is described as "an earlier model 4-door, light gold or tan-colored, sedan which is missing the rear passenger side hub cap," according to the release.