Woman charged with selling cocaine, fentanyl after several overdoses in St. Louis

Chuny Ann Reed has been charged with distribution of crack cocaine base and fentanyl which led to several overdoses.

ST. LOUIS — A woman has been charged after at least seven people fatally overdosed in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood since Saturday.

Chuny Ann Reed was charged with distribution of crack cocaine base and fentanyl, which led to several overdoses, according to an affidavit.

Seven people died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in a two-block section of Forest Park Avenue, between Taylor and Boyle. Emergency responders were first called there at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Police Tuesday said the victims who died included:

Man, unknown age

Woman, unknown age

2 men in their 40s

2 men in their 50s

A man in his 60s

Two other men also suspected of overdosing were taken to a hospital but survived. Police said one man is in his 50s and the other is in his 60s. The majority of the calls for service were made within a roughly 10.5-hour window.

St. Louis Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said two members of the fire department were also treated and released at an area hospital after being exposed to or contaminated by an unknown opioid.

On Monday, St. Louis police and DEA agents raided the Parkview Apartments on 4451 Forest Park Ave., one of the apartment buildings where the overdoses occurred.

Court records show Reed previously pleaded guilty in 1997 to possession of a controlled substance. She also was served an eviction notice at an apartment in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue in 2019 but was able to stay after paying past-due bills.