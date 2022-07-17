Woman robbed bank, ditched clothes at Dirt Cheap, police say

Police said Washington was seen leaving the bank, walking into a Dirt Cheap store, then walking out wearing different clothes.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman was charged in connection with a bank robbery after police said she tried to discard the clothes she was wearing at a Dirt Cheap.

Anastacia Washington was charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the July 12 bank robbery.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Police Department, Washington walked into a US Bank on Larimore Road in Spanish Lake and handed the teller a note announcing a robbery. The teller handed over about $6,000 in cash, and Washington left.

Police said they got a tip from one of Washington's co-workers and started investigating her as a person of interest.

Police said they matched DNA found on the discarded clothes to Washington and took her into custody.