Woman charged with stabbing, killing boyfriend in St. Ann after first saying he tripped onto knife

ST ANN, Mo. — A St. Ann woman was charged with murder after police said she admitted to her father that she stabbed her boyfriend in their apartment Tuesday.

Danyale T. Riley was charged Thursday with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and armed criminal action in connection with the death of David Humphrey on Sept. 5.

According to the probable cause statement, Riley called police and said she heard a loud noise and found Humphrey on the ground injured. When officers arrived at the apartment on Fox Hall Court, they found Humphrey on the floor with a stab wound to the chest and Riley sitting nearby. Humphrey was unresponsive when officers arrived and was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

Police said Riley's father also called police, and the father said Riley admitted to him that she stabbed Humphrey.

The probable cause statement said Riley changed her story, saying she and Humphrey were both "pushing and pulling the knife and he tripped and the knife went into his chest."

Police said they could not find the weapon at the apartment. They said Riley told them the knife was not in the apartment, but after they were unable to find it, she told them she had the knife on her. Officers were then able to find the knife in her bra.

Riley's bond was set at $2 million.