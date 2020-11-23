Shiloh woman killed pet, injured another, police say

Warning: the details of the story may be disturbing

SHILOH, Ill. — A Shiloh woman has been charged with felony animal cruelty after police said she stabbed and killed her dog and injured her cat.

On Nov. 1, Shiloh police went to the home of 62-year-old Cynthia Berry for a report of a "medical alarm activation," according to a press release from the department.

When officers arrived, they said Berry was making spontaneous statements, which led them to believe she was having mental health issues. Berry told police he had harmed her pet dog.

When officers went inside the home, they found a dog who had died from a stab wound, the release said. Berry's pet cat was in her hands, bleeding and with multiple stab wounds.

Berry was taken into custody and went to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

The cat was taken to get medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery, the release said.

On Nov. 13, the Assistant State Attorney's office issued a two-count warrant for aggravated cruelty to animals.