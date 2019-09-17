ST. LOUIS — A woman accused of intentionally hitting a man with her car, leading him to have a limb amputated, has been charged with several counts in the crime.

The victim told police he was leaving the White Castle on S. Broadway when a woman pulled up behind him and followed him down Fourth Street.

Near Fourth Street and Poplar, he woman hit the front of the man’s car and pulled away. The man told police he got out of his car to check for any damage, and that’s when the woman rammed her car into him.

He was so badly injured, the 29-year-old man had to have one of his legs amputated.

The woman drove away from the scene, but police were able to track her down. Traumerhyia Rose, 29, was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, property damage and leaving the scene of an accident.

The man said a 25-year-old woman, 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old boy were all in the car at the time of the incident. He had more than $750 in damage to his car.

