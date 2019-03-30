CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – A woman was charged with second degree murder after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m., police were called to the parking lot at Babbo’s on Chesterfield Airport Road for a person struck by car.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim, Matthew Baker. He died from his injuries.

After investigating, police believe the driver, 37-year-old Kathryn Marsh, knew Baker and hit him with her car on purpose.

Marsh has been charged with second degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.