ST. LOUIS — An Edwardsville woman is facing charges in two states after police said she robbed three different Walgreens stores over the course of 10 days.

Monica M Wells, also known as Monica Williams, was charged with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action in St. Louis and two counts of armed robbery in Madison County for her alleged roles in three different incidents.

Charging documents said the first was on Feb. 18 at the store on Washington Avenue in Alton, Illinois. Police said she held the cashier at knife-point and demanded money from the register.

The second happened the next day at the Walgreens on W. Vandalia Street in Edwardsville, Illinois. This time, police said she used a handgun to demand the money.

The third happened on Feb. 27 at the Walgreens on Chippewa near Gravois in South St. Louis. Police said she used a knife to demand money from the register before running off. Police took her into custody a short time later.

Her bond in Madison County was set at $250,000.