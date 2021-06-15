Police looking for woman accused of withholding HIV medication from her 1-year-old child

Anyone with information about Britneyeaunya Blackmon is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A mother accused of withholding HIV medication from her 1-year-old child was charged with neglect last week. Now, police are looking for help tracking her down.

Britneyeaunya Blackmon, a 32-year-old St. Louis County woman, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child on June 10 but remains at large.

According to charging documents, Blackmon was HIV-positive when she was pregnant but did not take the medication necessary to prevent the child from contracting the virus. After giving birth, doctors repeatedly told her she needed to provide her child with medicine to prevent serious infection or death.

The charging documents said the child's medical records showed significant viral load elevation, which puts the child's health at serious risk.

The St. Louis County Children's Division got a protective order through family court, but the mother did not appear at those proceedings and has not surrendered her child.

Police said she does not have a registered vehicle and investigators do not have a photo of the child.

Police said Blackmon may still be in the St. Louis area, but she also has acquaintances in the Cape Girardeau area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400.

Her bond was set at $100,000.