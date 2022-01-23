Woman jumps from car before being shot at Halls Ferry Circle

The incident report listed the shooting as a domestic assault but did not say how the man and the woman knew each other.

ST. LOUIS — A woman is in critical condition at an area hospital after police said she jumped from a moving car and was then shot in a domestic incident Saturday morning in north St. Louis.

An incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was found at Halls Ferry Circle with a gunshot wound to her back at around 10:10 a.m. Police said that 911 callers initially told dispatchers the woman was shot, then thrown from a car.

When officers talked with the woman, she told them she got into an argument with the driver of the car. She said the driver, a 39-year-old man, said he was going to kill her, so she jumped out of the car. The man then shot her in the back and drove off.

The 40-year-old woman was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Police said the car was found abandoned on the 1100 block of Riverview Blvd., about a block away from where the woman was found. Near the intersection of Newby Street and Canaan Avenue — about a block from where the car was abandoned — officers found the suspected shooter and took him into custody.

The incident report listed the shooting as a domestic assault but did not say how the man and the woman knew each other.

Police said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge. https://safeconnections.org/

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE) also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144. https://alivestl.org/

The Women's Safe House can be reached 24 hours a day at 314-772-4535. https://twsh.org/