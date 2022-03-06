Man charged after woman shot to death in downtown St. Louis

Jerome Cannaday is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Lisa Cannaday.

ST. LOUIS — A woman died Saturday night after being shot in the stomach in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. Police said 48-year-old Lisa Cannaday was found lying in the street with gunshot wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police took a male suspect into custody about a half-mile from the crime scene at Broadway and Walnut Street shortly after the shooting occurred.

On Monday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that Jerome Cannaday, 43, had been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting. He is being held without bond.

The shooting is being investigated as a domestic homicide.

This is a developing story. We will update as we get more information.

