Woman found dead in yard of Ferguson home early Monday

Police have not said how the woman died.

FERGUSON, Mo. — Police are investigating the death of a woman Monday morning in Ferguson.

Just before 2:30 a.m., Ferguson police officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 7400 block of Blanding Drive in Ferguson. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive in the yard of a home,

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was not released.

Ferguson police requested the St. Louis County Police Department take over the investigation into the woman's death.

A cause of death was not given, but police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update information as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."