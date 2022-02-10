Woman found dead, person barricaded in home in Greenville, Illinois

GREENVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said a woman was found dead and a person barricaded themselves inside a Greenville, Illinois, home Thursday night.
A press release from the Illinois State Police said the incident started at around 7:25 Thursday night when they were called for a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the home on East Main Street in Greenville, they found a woman dead.
The press release said a person is reportedly barricaded inside the home.
"This incident is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time," the press release said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.