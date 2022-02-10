Woman found dead, person barricaded in home in Greenville, Illinois

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

GREENVILLE, Ill. — The Illinois State Police said a woman was found dead and a person barricaded themselves inside a Greenville, Illinois, home Thursday night.

A press release from the Illinois State Police said the incident started at around 7:25 Thursday night when they were called for a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the home on East Main Street in Greenville, they found a woman dead.

The press release said a person is reportedly barricaded inside the home.

"This incident is in its infancy and no further information is available at this time," the press release said.