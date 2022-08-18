Woman found dead in Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, homicide investigation underway

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead by police outside a home Wednesday morning in St. Louis' Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

St. Louis police responded for a wellness check shortly before 6 a.m. in the 3100 block of Franklin Avenue.

A police source tells 5 On Your Side that after police received no response, firefighters made entry and discovered blood in the apartment but could not locate the victim.

Evidence technicians later found the victim under some bushes in the 3100 block of Delmar Boulevard, the source said. The woman, believed to be in her 60s, was covered by a sheet and couch cushions.

The source said the woman appeared to have been shot.

Police have not identified a suspect. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. 5 On Your Side will update as information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html