25-year-old woman dead after shooting on N. Broadway in St. Louis

At the scene, police were investigating a car that had crashed into and knocked over a USPS drop box.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was fatally shot Monday morning in St. Louis.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., St. Louis police were called for a shooting in the 2500 block of N. Broadway. There, a woman was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

There was also a vehicle at the scene that had crashed into and knocked over a United States Postal Service drop box. It is unknown how the vehicle is connected to the shooting.

The victim's name was not released. Police said she was 25 years old.

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is confirmed.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.