Woman dies after being shot in East St. Louis

The woman has been identified as Kelli Ferrell

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a woman died after being shot in the Metro East Monday night.

According to the St. Clair County Coroner, Kelli Ferrell died at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville around 10:35 p.m.

East St. Louis police and Illinois State Police said they believe Ferrell was shot near S. 29th Street and Converse Avenue in East St. Louis.

No information on a suspect or a motive has been made available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Illinois State Police at 618-346-3990.