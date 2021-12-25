Woman dies in hit-and-run accident in St. Louis

It happened near the intersection of West Florissant and Thrush avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. Friday in north St. Louis. Police say the woman was struck near the intersection of West Florissant and Thrush avenues in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The driver fled and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity was not immediately released.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html