Woman dies months after being shot in the head in St. Louis

Tara Griggs recently died from her injuries after a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station on May 24

ST. LOUIS — A woman who was shot in St. Louis in May recently died from her injuries.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, they were notified 22-year-old Tara Griggs died from her injuries after a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station on May 24.

On May 24, officers responded to the ZX gas station at 2821 N. Vandeventer Ave. around 1:15 a.m. where Griggs was found inside a car with a gunshot wound to her head.

With Griggs’ death, the City of St. Louis has now had 196 homicides this year. In all of 2019, there were 194 homicides in the city.

Most recently, a woman was shot in the head in St. Louis' Benton Park West neighborhood. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Aldermen board president Lewis Reed introduced legislation at the latest Board of Aldermen meeting to combat the violence crisis with cash. It's call, 'Justice for St. Louis families fund,' and would allocated $2 million to help solve the city's homicide cases.

"What it will do is offer cash rewards for people who give information leading to the arrest of people who have committed murder in our city," Reed said.