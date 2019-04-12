ST CHARLES, Mo. — A 20-year-old woman is facing charges after another woman was hit and killed in St. Charles in September.

Jordan Medlin, of St. Charles County, is facing a charge of ‘driving while intoxicated – causing the death of another’ in connection with the death of 67-year-old Judith Haenni.

According to police, on Sept. 11, Haenni was walking with her husband and their dog when she was hit by a car traveling southbound on Riverside Drive. She died from her injuries.

Medlin was arrested at the scene. She admitted to smoking marijuana, according to court documents.

Court documents said a drug test was positive for marijuana. She has also had prior drug-related contacts with the criminal justice system, court documents said.

Other stories

RELATED: Woman shot and killed after fight in north St. Louis County

RELATED: Search underway in Missouri for missing 36-year-old mother

RELATED: Alzheimer's Association hosts class to help families manage holidays

Previous story