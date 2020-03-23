COLUMBIA, Mo. — A 33-year-old woman is facing charges after police said she stole a car with a newborn baby inside on Saturday.

On March 21, around 8:40 p.m. the Columbia Police Department responded to a report of a car theft that occurred in the area of the 200 block of Corporate Lake.

A 14-day-old boy was inside the car when it was taken from a liquor store in Columbia. Police have not provided any other details on why the newborn was left in the car.

Police said Blythe Jane Wells was found and arrested in Ashland for kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

The newborn boy was located safe about an hour later, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Wells is being held in jail with a $20,000 cash-only bond.

