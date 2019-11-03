ST. LOUIS — Traffic on Interstate-70 is moving again in north St. Louis County after someone possibly was stabbed on the interstate.

It all started at 3:40 a.m. when St. Louis County police got a call for a suspicious person banging on the front door of a home in the 5200 block of College Avenue. This is right next to the westbound lanes of I-70 near the Jennings Station Road exit.

5 On Your Side

Police arrived to find a woman who appeared to be the victim of a crime. She had been stabbed several times. Emergency crews rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she passed away.

As detectives investigated the scene, they determined it was possible the stabbing happened on or near I-70. This led police to shut down the westbound traffic while they investigated. The lanes were closed for at least an hour Monday morning but have since reopened.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.