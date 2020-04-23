Woman forced to drive from St. Louis County to gas station in the city before carjacking

It began at the White Castle on Jennings Station Road near 70

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a woman was forced to drive from a fast food restaurant to a gas station and then had her car stolen in St. Louis Wednesday night.

According to St. Louis County police, an armed person forced a woman to drive from White Castle to a gas station around 11 p.m..

It began at the White Castle on Jennings Station Road near 70 in St. Louis County. She then was forced to drive to a gas station in the 8800 block of N. Broadway Avenue and that’s when the suspect made her get out.

The suspect took her car and left the scene.

Police said they do not have any details on the suspect.

