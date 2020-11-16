Woman found dead in camper in south St. Louis

There have been 228 homicides in St. Louis this year so far. At this point last year, there were 170 homicides

ST. LOUIS — A woman with a stab wound was found dead inside a camper over the weekend in St. Louis.

Around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 7800 block of Vulcan in the Carondelet neighborhood for a "sudden death" call, according to a preliminary police report.

Officers found a woman inside a camper with a stab wound; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later identified her as 47-year-old Christina Hesselmeyer.

The homicide division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.