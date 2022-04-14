Woman previously reported missing identified as victim found wrapped in linens

St. Louis police identified the woman Thursday as Lilly Teixeira. She was 24 years old.

ST. LOUIS — A woman whose body was found wrapped in linens has been identified as someone previously reported missing.

Officers responded the afternoon of April 5 to a backyard off an alley in the 1400 block of East Obear Avenue in the city’s College Hill neighborhood. Police arrived to find a body wrapped in bedding or linens.

Police have not released any specifics about how Teixeira died. Due to the suspicious nature of the case, the Homicide Division was brought in to take over the investigation. St. Louis police said an autopsy would be performed. No further details have been released.

5 On Your Side has previously reported about Teixeira being reported missing. Police put out a missing person bulletin on Jan. 6 asking for the public’s help in finding her. At the time, police said she had been missing from the Rosati Center on North Grand in the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

Police released a photo of Teixeira at the time.

Police said Thursday that she had still been listed as missing at the time of her death.

