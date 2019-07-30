ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead south of downtown St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Rutger Lane around 12:10 a.m. where a woman was found dead inside a car, suffering from a puncture woman. Deonna Jackson-Bowen, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in the Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood.

Police said an autopsy will be completed to determine if she was stabbed or shot to death.

Anyone with information should contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.