Woman found dead in her home in south St. Louis

The woman in her 30s was found inside her home suffering from "unknown injuries", police said.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found dead in her home in south St. Louis city late Monday evening.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Oregon Ave. around 10 p.m. That's near Osage St. in the Dutchtown neighborhood.

Police were called for a well-being check. When they arrived they found the woman in her 30s in her home suffering from "unknown injuries." The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is now handling the investigation. They ask if anyone has any information to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. If you want to report a tip and remain anonymous, and possibly get a reward, you can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html