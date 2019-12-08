EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was found dead inside a crashed car in East St. Louis, Illinois, Sunday.

The Illinois State Police said they were called to help East St. Louis at around 11 a.m. Officers said they found 29-year-old Keisha Tolson dead inside a car crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of 15th and Ohio.

Police believe Tolson was killed sometime between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. but did not say how she died.

Anyone that saw or had contact with Tolson is asked to call the Illinois State Police at 618-346-3780, the East St Louis Police, or Crimestoppers at (866) 371-8477.

