According to the police log, the woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, just north of Page.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death near Page Avenue in St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police log, the 27-year-old woman was found dead from a gunshot wound on the 3900 block of Evans Avenue, just north of Page. The log said the woman was found just before 4 p.m.

No other information about the incident was provided.