JENNINGS, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a woman was shot at a Jennings shopping center Friday morning.

Police responded to the 1 Buzz Westfall Center around 10:45 a.m. where a 21-year-old woman was found in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital where she’s expected to survive, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Anyone with information should contact 636-529-8210 or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Hibbett Sports has placed a closed sign on their door for the day. It's unclear where the shooting exactly occurred.

