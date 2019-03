ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot inside a car early Monday morning in north St. Louis.

Police responded to the 8300 block of N. Broadway in the Baden neighborhood just after 1 a.m.

They found a woman inside a gray four-door car who had been shot in the torso. Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police have not released any information about the woman or any possible suspects.

The homicide unit is handling the investigation.