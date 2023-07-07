Woman found shot, killed in alley in St. Louis, police say

Homicide detectives have taken up the ongoing investigation.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death in an alley in north St. Louis Friday morning.

St. Louis police said the woman was found at about 6:10 Friday morning. Police said she was in an alley near the intersection of North Taylor and Kennerly avenues suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was unconscious and not breathing when officers found her.

Homicide detectives have taken up the ongoing investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.