ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was found shot to death Thursday night at a home in southwest St. Louis Co. following an hours-long standoff, police said.

Police initially responded around 6 p.m. to a report of a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Charity Court, spokeswoman Tracy Panus said.

Panus said officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police negotiated for several hours with a suspect who was inside the home. When they entered the home, they found the man dead and the suspect gone, Panus said.

Police said the incident was not random, and the suspect and victims know each other. The home is less than a half-mile from Rockwood Summit High School.

More information is expected to be released later Friday, Panus said.

The shooting comes two nights after a a woman was shot in the hip outside a Fenton bar and grill.

A Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Department spokesman said the woman and a man were in a van on the parking lot of Borgetti's Bar and Grill when she was shot. The door of the bar and grill was shattered by gunfire, and the van the couple was sitting in had bullet holes as well.

Authorities said they believe that the shooter was targeting the man inside the van. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: 'Someone was looking out for us' | Bullet narrowly misses patrons in parking lot shooting in Fenton

RELATED: Woman shot outside Fenton restaurant

RELATED: Man accused of murdering Randy Gori pleads not guilty