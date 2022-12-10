Woman, 23, found shot to death in south St. Louis alley

Police have not released the woman's name.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found shot to death overnight Saturday in St. Louis' Carondelet neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly after midnight for a call of shots fired at the intersection of Loughborough and S. Broadway. They found a 23-year-old woman in an alley on the 6800 block of S. Broadway, bleeding from the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released her name.

The department's Homicide Division at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

