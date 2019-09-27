BELLEVILLE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a woman was found shot to death inside a Belleville home Friday morning.

Police responded to the 3900 block of South Park Drive for a wellness check. When officers entered the home, a woman was found shot to death. A man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police said they’re not looking for anyone else at this time.

This is the second shooting in Belleville this week.

On Sept. 25, officers responded to the 3700 block of West Main Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 24-year-old man who said he was shot in his thigh. His injuries were non-life-threatening and police said the incident was not a random act.

