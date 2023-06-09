Woman, 13-year-old girl injured during rolling shootout in St. Louis

A bystander told police she was sitting at an intersection when she was grazed by gunfire from a shootout between two cars.

ST. LOUIS — A woman and a 13-year-old girl were shot Thursday evening during a drive-by shootout involving a stolen car in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Saint Louis and North Euclid avenues in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood.

Officers received a call regarding the shooting and responded to Lexington and Euclid, where they found the first victim, a 48-year-old woman with a graze wound.

She told police she was at St. Louis and Euclid when she witnessed a shootout between the occupants of a black Audi and a blue Hyundai. She was struck by gunfire and pulled over at Lexington to call police.

Officers then received a second call regarding a blue Hyundai with bullet holes that was abandoned ad Maffit and Belt avenues. The occupants, a 13-year-old girl and 19-year-old man, contacted police a block away at Maffit and Burd and told them they had been shot at in the area where the woman was shot.

The girl had been shot in the wrist and was taken by EMS to a hospital, where at last update she was in critical, stable condition, police said. The man was also treated at the hospital for lacerations from broken glass.

The man told police that he had been driving the Hyundai on Saint Louis Avenue at Euclid when unknown people began shooting at his car.

Police discovered that the Hyundai had been reported stolen earlier Thursday, and the man admitted that he had found it running in Gravois Park and took it, believing it had already been stolen.

While police were investigating, they were alerted that a black Audi was circling the scene at Lexington and Euclid. Officers pursued the Audi into Normandy, where they lost sight of it. It was eventually found unoccupied in the 7800 block of Skyview Drive.

Police arrested the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai on suspicion of motor vehicle theft and first-degree tampering.