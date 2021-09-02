Woman, grandchildren robbed of go-kart at gunpoint in St. Louis

She told police her grandson was riding around a vacant lot in the go-kart when a man approached and pointed a gun at them

ST. LOUIS — A woman and her three grandchildren were robbed of their go-kart at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., St. Louis police were called to Riverview Boulevard and McLaran Avenue for a hold up.

A 68-year-old woman told officers she was with her three young grandchildren who were riding their new go-kart on a vacant lot, according to a police report. While her 9-year-old grandson was riding around, a man approached, pointed a gun at them and demanded the go-kart.

The boy complied and the suspect got on the go-kart and fled the area.

No other information about the incident has been released.

