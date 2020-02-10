Woman grazed by bullet while driving in St. Louis

The women, who did not want to be identified, told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that she heard four gunshots

ST. LOUIS — A woman driving in St. Louis was grazed in the abdomen Thursday night.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of South Spring in the Dutchtown neighborhood. A 36-year-old woman said she was driving in the area of Spring and Meramec when she heard gunshots and felt pain to her abdomen.

She was treated at the scene.

Her passenger, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured, police said.