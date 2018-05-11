ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a robbery north of Forest Park Monday morning.

Police said the victim was walking on Union Boulevard near Kingsbury Place at around 7 a.m. when she was surrounded by three suspects. The three teen boys demanded the woman's property.

One of the suspects hit the woman in the face before they grabbed her property and ran off.

When police arrived, they found the woman with a swollen and bleeding nose. An ambulance was called, but she refused treatment.

Police released images of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.

