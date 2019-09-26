ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police need the public’s help to find the woman who hit another woman in the parking lot of a West County business Wednesday night.

Police responded to Menards at 14161 Manchester Road for an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old woman with a head wound. She was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment.

Further investigation revealed a different woman went into Menards with five children and loaded up a shopping cart full of goods. Then, one of the children pushed the shopping cart past all points of sale and out into the parking lot towards a white car. Employees of Menards and a citizen contacted the woman in the parking lot. The woman then saw a citizen take a photo of her car and approached him, assaulted him and took his phone out of his hand.

She then got into her car and accelerated it towards a woman, who is an employee at Menards, and hit her. The woman then sped away from the area.

The woman who was hit remains in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Other stories

RELATED: Man shot and killed at gas station in Ferguson

RELATED: Man killed, 9-year-old hospitalized after motorcycle accident in the Central West End

RELATED: Teen threatened to shoot up high school homecoming in Jefferson County, police say