ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was stabbed in St. Louis' Fountain Park neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Euclid Avenue.

A woman was taken to an area hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, according to police.

Police also said a man jumped from the sixth floor of a building at the scene and died from his injuries. They said the man is a suspect in the stabbing.