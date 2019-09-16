RIVERVIEW, Mo. — A man was taken into custody after a shooting in Riverview early Monday morning.

Officers from the Riverview Police Department responded to call for an assault in the 400 block of Thrift Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Once on scene, police found a woman inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital for life-saving treatment, police said.

Shortly after the shooting, the Riverview Police Department requested assistance and the investigation is now being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

The woman is in critical condition at a hospital.

